NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $901,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $24.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.