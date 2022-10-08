NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

