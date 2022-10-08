NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 1.36% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

PIE stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

