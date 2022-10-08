NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 51,923 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Down 10.5 %

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.