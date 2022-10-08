NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 5,200

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,531.33.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.