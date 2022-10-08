Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 1,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Nikon had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

