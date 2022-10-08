NIL Coin (NIL) Tops One Day Volume of $22,400.00

NIL Coin (NIL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NIL Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIL Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. NIL Coin has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $22,400.00 worth of NIL Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIL Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NIL Coin

NIL Coin launched on December 14th, 2021. NIL Coin’s total supply is 948,051,982,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,051,982,031 tokens. NIL Coin’s official Twitter account is @nilcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. NIL Coin’s official website is nilcoins.com.

NIL Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NIL Coin (NIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NIL Coin has a current supply of 948,051,982,031.97 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NIL Coin is 0.00000574 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $46,184.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nilcoins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIL Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIL Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIL Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIL Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIL Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.