NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NN Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

