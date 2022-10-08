NoblessCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Million (NBLS)

NoblessCoin (NBLS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NoblessCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,632.00 worth of NoblessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoblessCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoblessCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NoblessCoin Profile

NoblessCoin’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. NoblessCoin’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens. NoblessCoin’s official Twitter account is @nblscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoblessCoin is nblscoin.co.kr.

NoblessCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoblessCoin (NBLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NoblessCoin has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NoblessCoin is 0.0000013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,196.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nblscoin.co.kr.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoblessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoblessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoblessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

