Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $982,890.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nordson Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.15.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

