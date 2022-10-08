Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

