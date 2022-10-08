Northstar Group Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $26.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.