Northstar Group Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

