Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,895.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,008.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

