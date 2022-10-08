Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 3.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.