Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

NVO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

