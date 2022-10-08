NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.83 Million

NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NPICK BLOCK has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $279,647.00 worth of NPICK BLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPICK BLOCK has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One NPICK BLOCK token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

NPICK BLOCK Profile

NPICK BLOCK’s launch date was May 24th, 2020. NPICK BLOCK’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,931,774 tokens. NPICK BLOCK’s official message board is xangle.io/project/npick/blog. NPICK BLOCK’s official website is npickblock.io. NPICK BLOCK’s official Twitter account is @npickblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPICK BLOCK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NPICK BLOCK has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NPICK BLOCK is 0.00600094 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $182,424.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://npickblock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPICK BLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPICK BLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPICK BLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

