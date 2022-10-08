NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Down 21.9% This Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $57,122.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR COIN (NSUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NSUR COIN has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NSUR COIN is 0.00049208 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,968.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsurcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.