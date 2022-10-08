NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

NTT DATA Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

NTT DATA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.