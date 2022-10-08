NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
NTT DATA Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.
