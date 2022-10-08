NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NuVasive Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

