NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.
NuVasive Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.