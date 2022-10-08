Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 5,956,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Featured Stories
