Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 0.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,731,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. 4,320,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

