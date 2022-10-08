Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

