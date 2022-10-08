Ocean Capital Management LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $159.14. 3,490,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

