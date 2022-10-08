Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.19.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $17.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,509. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

