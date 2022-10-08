OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.