OpenDAO Price Reaches $0.0000 (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO was first traded on December 22nd, 2021. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @the_opendao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenDAO is www.theopendao.com.

OpenDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenDAO (SOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenDAO has a current supply of 73,545,908,892,348 with 100,000,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenDAO is 0.00000024 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,095,730.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.theopendao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

