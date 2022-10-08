Oppenheimer Trims Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Target Price to $46.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,325.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.