Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Opthea Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
