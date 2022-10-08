Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 1,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

About Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

