Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Ormeus Ecosystem token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $18,211.47 and $1,369.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 tokens. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/ormeusecosystem.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Ormeus Ecosystem has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 2,230,453,136.29 in circulation. The last known price of Ormeus Ecosystem is 0.00000812 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $198.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eco-system.io.”

