Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 2.3%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 39,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 131,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$181.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Rating)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.