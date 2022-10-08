Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

