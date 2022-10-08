Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Otonomy Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
