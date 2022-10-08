OUSE Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,721.00 (OUSE)

OUSE Token (OUSE) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. OUSE Token has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $37,721.00 worth of OUSE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OUSE Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OUSE Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OUSE Token

OUSE Token was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. OUSE Token’s total supply is 34,956,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,336,417,069 tokens. OUSE Token’s official Twitter account is @ousetoken. OUSE Token’s official website is www.ousetoken.com.

OUSE Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OUSE Token (OUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OUSE Token has a current supply of 34,956,541 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OUSE Token is 0.00000709 USD and is up 99.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,745.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ousetoken.com.”

