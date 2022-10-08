Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

GCOW traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 188,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

