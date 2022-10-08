Pancake Games (GCAKE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $317,885.01

Pancake Games (GCAKE) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Pancake Games has a market cap of $317,885.01 and approximately $264,885.00 worth of Pancake Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Games has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Pancake Games token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Games alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pancake Games

Pancake Games’ launch date was September 29th, 2021. Pancake Games’ total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,000,000,000 tokens. Pancake Games’ official Twitter account is @nftpancakegames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pancake Games is pancakegames.finance. The official message board for Pancake Games is medium.com/@nftpancakegames.

Buying and Selling Pancake Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Games (GCAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pancake Games has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pancake Games is 0.00000036 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $64,731.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakegames.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.