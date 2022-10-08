Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,756 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 3,223,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

