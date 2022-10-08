Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 146.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $540,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.82. 10,524,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

