Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 1,482,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,355. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

