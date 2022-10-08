Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 298,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX traded down $15.57 on Friday, hitting $541.86. The company had a trading volume of 473,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,636. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.08 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $645.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

