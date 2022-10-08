Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 10,029,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,327. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

