Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

