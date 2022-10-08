Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

