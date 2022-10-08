Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $941,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 82.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,373.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.8 %

PWR stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 622,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

