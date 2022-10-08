Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 7,169,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

