Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,218,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 4,094,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,454. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

