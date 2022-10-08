ParaSwap Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (PSP)

ParaSwap (PSP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, ParaSwap has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParaSwap has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $156,974.00 worth of ParaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ParaSwap Token Profile

ParaSwap’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. ParaSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,000 tokens. ParaSwap’s official message board is paraswap.medium.com. ParaSwap’s official Twitter account is @paraswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParaSwap’s official website is paraswap.io.

ParaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParaSwap (PSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParaSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 72,891,000 in circulation. The last known price of ParaSwap is 0.02601868 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $129,995.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paraswap.io/.”

