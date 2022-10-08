Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Down 2.9%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 5,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 77,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Parity Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Parity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.