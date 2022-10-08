PathFundV2 (PATH) 1-Day Volume Hits $33,171.00

PathFundV2 (PATH) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One PathFundV2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PathFundV2 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. PathFundV2 has a market capitalization of $374,297.91 and approximately $33,171.00 worth of PathFundV2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PathFundV2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PathFundV2 Profile

PathFundV2 was first traded on April 1st, 2022. PathFundV2’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,007,753 tokens. PathFundV2’s official website is pathfund.net. PathFundV2’s official Twitter account is @pathfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PathFundV2 is https://reddit.com/r/pathfund.

PathFundV2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PathFundV2 (PATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PathFundV2 has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PathFundV2 is 0.0039542 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $824.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pathfund.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PathFundV2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PathFundV2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PathFundV2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PathFundV2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PathFundV2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.