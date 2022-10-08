PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Up 0.4 %

PCTI opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a P/E ratio of -466.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

