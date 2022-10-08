Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders bought a total of 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.72.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

